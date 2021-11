The US air-safety regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, is reportedly planning to issue pilots and airlines warnings about the potential interference new mid-band 5G networks may have on the cockpit safety system. The cockpit safety system helps planes avoid collisions in mid-air, prevents crashes and also facilitates landing in poor weather; so any interference with the system can prevent commercial pilots from using features that could lead to flight delays and cancellations in 46 metropolitan areas where the new c-band 5G towers are located; FAA believes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO