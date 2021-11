Among those who were infected with the delta variant (126), 25% were fully immunized and 38% were unvaccinated, study results show. Individuals who are vaccinated with the delta variant of COVID-19 can overcome the infection more quickly than those who are unvaccinated, but the peak viral load is similar to those who are unvaccinated in households, new study results show.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO