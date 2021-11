This pandemic is having all kinds of effects on our society. It has often intensified pressure on our more vulnerable points: the health-care system, support services for the elderly, people with limited means, front-line workers, etc. Schools are no exception. Veteran teachers say this is the toughest year they’ve ever had. Battles over masks, unfriendly rhetoric in school board meetings and on the floor of the Oklahoma legislature, and the pressures of a tough job had teachers retiring in record numbers even before the school year began. Those that remain are struggling to uphold a public school system that is under attack from multiple directions.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO