'Far Cry 6' accidentally adds Danny Trejo, then immediately removes him

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Someone over at Ubisoft pushed out a Far Cry 6 update with Danny Trejo in it, only to patch him out right away.

The actor will star in a small DLC mission for Far Cry 6 called Dani & Danny vs. Everybody, which was is part of the game’s post-launch content. The mission wasn’t supposed to release for a while, but a patch released on Wednesday included it by mistake. Oops.

“The Dani & Danny vs. Everybody mission is a work-in-progress and was accidentally released early,” Ubisoft said on Twitter. “We’re working to remove it and look forward to when players can check out the final version.”

Ubisoft went on to apologize to fans. Which they should, because plopping Danny Trejo into a game only to immediately snatch him away is downright cruel.

Despite the short window of opportunity, some fans managed to get in some quality time with Trejo. Good for them!

Far Cry 6 came out last month, and we found it to be pretty solid, if not a little long in the tooth. Though if you’re looking for a first-person shooter that’ll eat up plenty of hours, it’ll do the trick. You’ll even get to hang out with Giancarlo Esposito, and Ubisoft likely won’t remove him. Better not, anyway.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

