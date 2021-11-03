Asus launches three new 11.6 inch Chromebooks

Two weeks ago, the Chromebook that I have been most excited about finally made a permanent debut on ASUS’ website, and even now, you can purchase the ultra-premium ASUS Chromebook CX9 in two flavors. Either of those devices will give you the same premium experience with a solid aluminum build, great keyboard, bright screen, and all the extras like a fingerprint sensor. For most users, the base model Core i3 version of the CX9 will offer up more than enough horsepower to handle even heavy loads. For those wanting to manage beefy Linux applications or are looking forward to Steam gaming on Chrome OS, the Core i7 version is a better choice because you get twice the RAM at 16GB and the Core i7 features the significantly more powerful G7 integrated graphics which you won’t find on the Core i3.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO