Asus launches three new 11.6 inch Chromebooks

By Brad Linder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsus has quietly added three new Chromebooks with 11.6 inch displays and entry-level specs to its lineup. The new Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1101) is listed under the company’s line of “at home” products and features Intel Gemini Lake processor options, but it still a MIL-STD-810H tested durable design. Meanwhile the new...

Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart just refreshed its Black Friday deals — here’s what’s new

The Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing right now even though we’re not at the big day itself just yet. When it comes to Black Friday deals, things can feel a little overwhelming so we’ve taken the time to pick out some of the best offers right now at Walmart. There’s something for everyone here with TVs, monitors, headphones, laptops, Chromebooks, and much more on sale. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
#Chromebooks#Bluetooth 5 0#Intel Jasper Lake#Lte#Colortransparent
chromeunboxed.com

How to score this new Samsung Chromebook from Walmart for only $87

If you’re in the market for a “cheap” Chrome OS laptop, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new Chromebook under $200. Even now, you can head over to Best Buy and find nearly a dozen devices priced as low as ninety-nine dollars and some of these Chromebooks are actually decent models. However, there’s one deal going right now that can score you one of the better budget-minded Chromebooks on the market for as little as $87 but there is a catch.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Walmart Officially Launches Black Friday! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Early Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and elsewhere), and you can find the biggest savings of the year below. Black Friday...
SHOPPING
TrustedReviews

AO’s just discounted this 70-inch Samsung 4K TV by £300

Black Friday TV deals have begun in earnest, and if you’re in the market for a smart 4K TV there are plenty on offer. One such TV is Samsung’s UE70AU8000. This mammoth 70-inch LCD is the entry-level effort in the electronic giant’s affordable Crystal UHD range of TVs; and it’s received a reduction of £300, bringing it to just £799.
ELECTRONICS
chromeunboxed.com

A new ASUS Chromebook CX9 just appeared and it’s the device you’ve been looking for

Two weeks ago, the Chromebook that I have been most excited about finally made a permanent debut on ASUS’ website, and even now, you can purchase the ultra-premium ASUS Chromebook CX9 in two flavors. Either of those devices will give you the same premium experience with a solid aluminum build, great keyboard, bright screen, and all the extras like a fingerprint sensor. For most users, the base model Core i3 version of the CX9 will offer up more than enough horsepower to handle even heavy loads. For those wanting to manage beefy Linux applications or are looking forward to Steam gaming on Chrome OS, the Core i7 version is a better choice because you get twice the RAM at 16GB and the Core i7 features the significantly more powerful G7 integrated graphics which you won’t find on the Core i3.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Asus Chromebook CX9 Review: Too much of a good thing

There are a ton of dependable Chromebook options, whether you’re a casual user browsing the web or a serious professional that demands the best hardware. And while Chromebooks have a reputation for being cheap, that doesn’t mean there can’t be powerhouse Chromebooks. There’s a clear case to be made for a nicer piece of hardware like the Asus Chromebook CX9. The CX9 is a power user’s dream Chromebook that crams the best specs possible, but it’s too expensive to wholeheartedly recommend it for personal use, especially when the hardware feels bottlenecked by the limited software.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Get ready for 12th Gen Intel CPUs with these new Z690 motherboards from ASUS

ASUS announced a new stack of Z690 motherboards today. All of the motherboards support 12th Gen Intel processors and Windows 11. The Z690 series is currently available to preorder. ASUS announced new Z690 motherboards today that support 12th Gen Intel processors, which look to be among the best CPUs on...
COMPUTERS
Business Insider

ASUS Launches Z690 Series Motherboards

ASUS today announced a new lineup of ROG Z690 Motherboards built to support all-new 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. The ASUS Z690 motherboard series delivers standard-defining performance for Intel® CPUs with power delivery and a wide range of cooling options. Featuring DDR5 memory modules and extensive support for PCIe® 5.0 devices, the series supports the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. The Z690 motherboards also includes an exclusive new overclocking technology called ASUS Enhanced Memory Profile (AEMP), offering blistering-fast DDR5 performance in just a few clicks.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This 24-inch Asus gaming monitor is $200 at Walmart today

If you’re on the hunt for the best Black Friday deals for new gaming monitors, the object of your search could be right here. Today’s Walmart Black Friday deals include an Asus 24-inch gaming monitor for $200, a whopping $99 off its regular $299 price. As you know, despite pandemic-related...
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Asus may be working on a new ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

Asus may be working on a successor to the very cool Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, according to a leak by Evan Blass. The device appears very similar in design to the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, with small changes to the keyboard. We have...
TECHNOLOGY
anandtech.com

AT Deals: ASUS TUF VG35VQ 35-Inch Curved Monitor Now $350 at Newegg

Today at Newegg, users can find the ASUS TUF VG35VQ gaming monitor for just $380, down from its usual price of $480. This is a curved gaming display with a panel that spans 35-inches across. The purchase also includes a $30 rebate card which brings the final offer down to...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Asus Chromebook Flip CM3200 review

The Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 isn't the most powerful Chromebook on the market by a long shot and its compact size can be a double-edged sword, but you can't beat this little 2-in-1 for the price. Asus Chromebook Flip CM3200 two minute review. Spec Sheet. Here is the Asus Chromebook...
COMPUTERS

