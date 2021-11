Respawn Entertainment is preparing to launch the next season of "Apex Legends" in early November and has been releasing trailers showing off the new map and new legend. The new legend for Season 11 is Ash, a simulacrum and antagonist in "Titanfall 2." She has been featured heavily in the trailers, and many gamers are curious to know more about her. One of the most interesting details about Ash, who seems out of touch with her former human self, is that she has a small rat companion. The rat, who is briefly visible in some trailers when Ash performs a finisher, raised questions for some gamers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO