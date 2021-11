I am going to try and keep the jokes to a minimum here, I think they will just write themselves as we root around into this story. Pensacola police received a call last night about an animal running loose in a neighborhood. Was it a monster? Was it a dog? Nope, it was a pig. According to the Pensacola Police Department's Facebook page and the Pensacola News Journal, it took five officers and two animal control officers an hour to wrangle the swine into custody.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO