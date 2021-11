One of the longest internet beefs between social media networks is seemingly over, with Instagram card previews finally working on Twitter again. Yes, once again when you share an Instagram link on Twitter, you’ll finally start seeing a preview of the image from the post, instead of just a boring URL. It’s rolling out for web, Android, and iOS, and if you can’t see it right now, know that it’s on the way.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO