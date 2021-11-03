CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps to 2-month low

By Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as losses in heavyweight oil stocks and the stronger pound weighed, while traders held back on uncertainty around a potential UK rate hike. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) ended 0.4% lower, recording its worst session in nearly two-weeks,...

