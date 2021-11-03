Jacksonville man, 2 teenagers behind St. Marys shooting Halloween night, SMPD says

St. Marys arrest credit: St. Marys Police Department

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Three Jacksonville residents were arrested in connection with a violent incident in St. Marys on Halloween night.

According to the St. Marys Police Department, officers responded to Morningside Townhomes located off New Point Peter Road after receiving reports of gunfire. Early information received by Camden County dispatch suggested at least 4 or 5 people were involved in the incident.

SMPD said several people were seen by officers coming from a nearby wood line, all of whom were initially detained.

Through witness accounts, it was soon determined that three people were behind the incident. The three were described to police as two white males and one Black male, all of whom were seen leaving the area in a silver Honda. Police say the suspects shot at the townhome complex as they drove away, hitting one of the buildings.

One of the white males was identified by a victim at the scene as 20-year-old Travis Maxwell of Jacksonville.

Travis Maxwell credit: St. Marys Police Department

Following a tip, officers later found the Honda abandoned behind the Cumberland Harbor Fire Station where SMPD’s K9 Unit located three ski masks and an AK47 pistol with a drum magazine.

Search officers located Maxwell in a wooded area in the Cumberland Harbor Subdivision.

Just after midnight, Nov. 1, Camden County dispatch received another 911 call reporting the other two suspects were near the Food Store on Point Peter Road.

17-year-old Noah Mullen and a 13-year-old were placed under arrest.

Maxwell and Mullen were taken to the Camden County jail. The 13 year old boy was released into the custody of his parents.

SMPD says the investigation is ongoing.

©2021 Cox Media Group