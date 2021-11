Record Store Day’s Black Friday event will feature releases on vinyl, cassette and CD from a bevy of rock and metal acts. Halloween is over, and the Christmas season is on the way. Record Store Day is gearing up for another holiday, as the folks behind the annual event have released their list of vinyl and music exclusives that will be available this year. Record Store Day Black Friday will take place on Nov. 26, offering releases from Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, Dio, Crobot, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

