CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall St posts gains after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'

By Lewis Krauskopf, Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained on Wednesday, with major indexes hitting record highs, as the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, an announcement that investors had been expecting.

The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into positive territory and ended solidly higher after the U.S. central bank announced plans to begin tapering its bond purchases. Investors had widely anticipated the decision as the Fed pulls back on its monetary support with the economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Fed did not rock the boat on this one," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. "It was fairly well-telegraphed what the Fed might do and they did what most people expected."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 29.99 points, or 0.65%, to end at 4,660.64 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 161.98 points, or 1.02%, to 15,809.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 105.64 points, or 0.29%, to 36,158.27.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, materials (.SPLRCM) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) were among the top gainers.

The central bank's easy money policies have been a significant support for markets, with the S&P 500 more than doubling since its March 2020 low at the onset of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5xpt_0clfS0iE00
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The Fed also held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.

“I don’t think that there’s anything unique in the statement other than the fact they’re trying to buy themselves time by saying both the inflation and supply chain disruptions are temporary, and that’s the bottom line," said Joseph LaVorgna, Americas chief economist at Natixis.

In a press conference after the Fed's statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it is possible the U.S. job market may have improved enough by the middle of next year to be considered at "maximum employment," a key hurdle to clear for the central bank to consider increasing interest rates. read more

Better-than-expected third-quarter earnings also have helped lift sentiment for equities. With about 360 companies having reported, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 40.4% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES.

In company news, CVS Health (CVS.N) shares rose after the company said its adjusted profit target for 2022 should largely meet Wall Street estimates, as it expects volatile medical costs in its health insurance unit to stabilize.

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) tumbled after the videogame publisher delayed the launch of two much-awaited titles.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plunged 11.99% to $1,023.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $219.99 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

S&P 500 skids lower Tuesday and misses longest streak of record closes in 66 years as Tesla's stock tumbles 12%

U.S. stock benchmarks headed solidly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite halting lengthy win streaks that had been a feature of a stock market that appeared to levitate off optimism around third-quarter earnings, despite lingering concerns about out-of-control inflation that have been amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks heading into the holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 36,320, while the S&P 500 index ended down 0.4% at 4,685, marking its first decline in nine sessions and narrowly missing its longest string of record closes, nine straight all-time highs, since...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Tapering#Wall Street#The Federal Reserve#Lpl Financial#Spx#Ixic#Splrcm#Americas#Fed Chair
MarketWatch

Dow down 111 points on losses for shares of Visa, Walgreens Boots

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Tuesday morning with shares of Visa and Walgreens Boots facing the biggest declines for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 111 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Visa (V) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Visa's shares are off $3.63, or 1.7%, while those of Walgreens Boots have dropped $0.72, or 1.4%, combining for an approximately 29-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Caterpillar (CAT) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.85% to $286.35 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.30 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

US stocks trading mixed early Monday with Dow, S&P higher, tech-heavy Nasdaq lower

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed early Monday after reaching fresh highs Friday and posting weekly gains after Labor Department data showed job growth rebounded in October following a summer slowdown. Stocks have climbed to a series of records in recent weeks, bolstered by solid economic data and earnings reports...
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 2-month peak as dollar rises

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a more than two-month peak on Wednesday, as an uptick in the dollar hurt the bullion’s appeal. * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,827.05 per ounce by 0255 GMT, after hitting its highest since Sept. 3 earlier in the session. * U.S....
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.70% higher to $655.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $34.98 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company reached on October 29th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian stocks slip as metals, banks falter; Nykaa soars in debut

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday as metals and bank stocks weakened amid worries about higher inflation, while online fashion startup Nykaa surged in its market debut. The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.51% to 17,952.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy