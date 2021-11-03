‘World’s best’ cheese for 2021 revealed

- - - "The Bloodless Boy," by Robert J. Lloyd. Everything new is old again -- rumor-mongering, disinformation campaigns, religious bigotry -- in Robert J. Lloyd's nifty murder mystery loosely based on real events in Restoration England. In the winter of 1678-79, the bodies of three young boys wash up along a Thames tributary in London. Naturalist and inventor Robert Hooke, one of several real-life characters in the novel, is reluctant to investigate (anti-Catholic hysteria might be involved) but young Royal Society scientist Harry Hunt plunges in at the urging of the nice-guy king, Charles II. Lloyd provides lots of period detail, as when an enraged Earl of Shaftesbury breaks a man's nose with a copy of "Paradise Lost." (Melville House)
Comments / 0