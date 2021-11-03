CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil falls to near 4-week low after big build in U.S. inventories

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices fell to a near four-week low on Wednesday, after U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected, as gasoline inventories in the world’s largest oil consumer hit a four-year low. Brent crude futures fell $2.73, or 3.2%, to settle at $81.99 a barrel, while...

MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Oil prices slip ahead of U.S. inventory report

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped after early gains on Wednesday, though a potential drop in U.S. crude stocks and tighter supplies capped losses. Brent crude futures were at $84.56 a barrel by 1101 GMT, down 22 cents, or 0.3%, after touching a session high of $85.50. U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
MIDLAND, TX
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a more than 2 million-barrel weekly fall in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2.5 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5, according to several sources. The API also showed inventory declines of 4.5 million barrels for gasoline and 3.3 million barrels for distillate stockpiles, two sources told MarketWatch. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, rose by 234,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a supply decline of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles are expected to show no change for the week. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.61 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $84.15 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. consumers and utilities will be paying much higher prices for natural gas and energy this winter, as record American natural gas exports amid sluggish domestic production growth have raised prices for the fuel. The global natural gas supply crunch has impacted U.S. prices, too. But it has also drawn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil prices slip ahead of U.S. inventory report

Oil prices slipped after early gains on Wednesday, though a potential drop in U.S. crude stocks and tighter supplies capped losses. Brent crude futures were at $84.61 a barrel, down 17 cents, or 0.2%, after touching a session high of $85.50. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
Joe Biden
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Stocks steady, oil rallies ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) – Global stocks steadied below this week’s record highs and oil prices rose in jittery markets on Wednesday ahead of inflation data later in the day. The U.S. consumer price index for October is predicted by a Reuters poll of economists to come in at an annualised 4.3% on the closely watched core measure, versus the U.S. Federal Reserve’s average annual 2% inflation target.
STOCKS
#Shale Oil#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Reuters#Cushing#Eia S#The U S Federal Reserve#Price Futures Group#Fed#Aaa#Bp Plc
Shore News Network

Oil stocks, earnings drive European stocks higher

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Wednesday to trade near all-time peaks, as a jump in oil stocks and strong earnings from companies including chipmaker Infineon helped counter inflation worries. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0821 GMT, with energy stocks up 1.2% after oil prices were boosted...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price index, due...
BUSINESS
OPEC
Traffic
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
Gas Price
Oil Prices
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has increased 1.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.41 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 15.1 cents from a month ago and $1.31 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles" The post Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
rigzone.com

Biden Quest for Oil Relief Turns to Tuesday Data

U.S. gasoline prices at the pump hit the highest level since 2014 last week. The Biden administration will consider energy-price data coming out Tuesday as it weighs measures to stem high gasoline prices, including tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said. The monthly survey by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

