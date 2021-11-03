Merck KGaA raises 2021 profit forecast on lab supply demand

After more than six years heading up oncology units at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Zhen Su is leading a startup to expand into the immuno-oncology space. Marengo Therapeutics launched on Monday with $80 million from venture capital firm ATP, which incubated the startup. The company was only formed earlier this year, but it already has a lead drug candidate, an antibody fusion molecule that activates T-cells against cancerous tumors. Su believes the drug can be propelled into the clinic next year, and says the next few candidates will follow every 12 to 18 months.

