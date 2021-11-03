CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck KGaA raises 2021 profit forecast on lab supply demand

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Merck KGaA raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, citing a very strong performance at its Life Science unit, which supplies materials and gear to...

