Attorney for ‘Rust’ armorer suggests sabotage on Baldwin set
By Reuters
Shore News Network
7 days ago
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A lawyer for the armorer who oversaw weapons used on the “Rust” movie set suggested Wednesday that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer. Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had...
The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy.
David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident.
In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role.
"Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
Seconds after being shot by Alec Baldwin, cinematographer Halnya Hutchins told a boom operator on the “Rust” movie set, “That was no good. That was no good at all.” Hours later, she was pronounced dead. The haunting final words of the 42-year-old mom, who had been working as the director...
Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew has spoken out again following the cinematographer's death on the set of the movie Rust. Hutchins, 42, died Thursday after Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico and shot both Hutchins and director Joel Souza, the local sheriff's department said.
While New Mexico authorities say that Alec Baldwin and two crew members are the focus of their investigation into the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 63-year-old actor hasn’t retreated to his Hamptons home, as many expected. Instead, to presumably avoid the paparazzi who would no doubt be...
Baldwin tweeted on Monday that every film and TV set should have a police officer on set. The actor said a cop should be hired by the production to "specifically monitor weapons safety." Baldwin shot "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza last month. Actor Alec Baldwin —...
Alec Baldwin took to social media on Monday to urge Hollywood to employ a police officer on every film and TV set that uses guns.
“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” the Rust star and producer tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)
His plea comes in the wake of the Oct. 21 tragedy on the New Mexico...
US actor Alec Baldwin is being sued by a "Rust" crew member over the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer last month, lawyers said Wednesday.
The negligence suit also names armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who claimed through her legal representatives that she was being "framed" for the death of Halyna Hutchins.
The low-budget movie's chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy says in the lawsuit that the accidental killing "was caused by the negligent acts and omissions" of lead actor and producer Baldwin and others.
"Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver or to be present anywhere on the 'Rust' set, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity," the suit, submitted to a Los Angeles court, says.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Santa Fe District Attorney on Wednesday said there was no proof that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer on a movie set last month. Mary Carmack-Altwies told “Good Morning America” in...
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -A crew member who witnessed the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set last month filed a negligence lawsuit on Wednesday against actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers. Serge Svetnoy, the chief electrician on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, accused the producers and others...
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The attorney for the woman in charge of weapons on the “Rust” movie on Wednesday said he was convinced that someone deliberately put a live bullet into the gun that fatally shot a cinematographer. But the Santa Fe District Attorney said there was no proof of sabotage...
Like most Americans, Alec Baldwin celebrated Halloween with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids by going trick or treating and wearing costumes to mark the exciting occasion. However, the Baldwin family received criticism for observing Halloween traditions amid the fatal shooting investigations on the set of "Rust," which involved the actor.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
