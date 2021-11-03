Macron raises final toast to Merkel in Burgundy wine capital

People over 65 in France will need to show proof of a Covid-19 booster jab to be able to visit restaurants, attend cultural events and take intercity trains, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday. The pass has become a routine part of life for many people in France since August, with a complete course of vaccinations generating a QR code that is shown on entry to gain access to venues. "From December 15, you (over-65s) will need to provide proof of a booster jab to extend the validity of your health pass," Macron said in an address to the nation warning that Covid-19 infection rates are climbing again in France. Due to the rebound, masks will also again be compulsory for all students at elementary schools from next Monday, the education ministry announced after Macron's speech.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO