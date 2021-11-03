CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York’s business leaders hopeful they have an ally in new mayor, Eric Adams

By Reuters
 6 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Leaders from some of New York City’s biggest businesses voiced hope that mayor-elect Eric Adams would bring a friendlier tone to City Hall. Democrat Eric Adams won https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/democrat-eric-adams-wins-new-york-city-mayoral-election-2021-11-03 the largest U.S. city’s mayoral race on Tuesday with promises to boost public safety, advocate for working-class residents and...

