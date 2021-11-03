CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar dips after Fed confirms beginning of taper

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar eased on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would begin unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus, but held to its belief that high inflation would prove “transitory” and likely not require a rapid rise in interest rates. The Fed announced a $15 billion...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Shore News Network

Stocks steady, oil rallies ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) – Global stocks steadied below this week’s record highs and oil prices rose in jittery markets on Wednesday ahead of inflation data later in the day. The U.S. consumer price index for October is predicted by a Reuters poll of economists to come in at an annualised 4.3% on the closely watched core measure, versus the U.S. Federal Reserve’s average annual 2% inflation target.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Fed#Reuters#The U S Federal Reserve#Treasuries#Silicon Valley Bank#The European Central Bank#The Bank Of England#Ecb#Rba
Shore News Network

Column: Hedge funds’ FX plays get crushed in red October

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – The recent explosion in interest rate volatility and dramatic repricing of central banks’ near-term policy path has claimed a few victims across the financial market spectrum, none more so than currency-trading hedge funds. Policymakers from Brazil to Britain, and from Turkey to Canada, caught investors off...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price index, due...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Column: A winter of market confusion

LONDON (Reuters) – If any investor tells you they are sure of what happens next in macro markets, they are likely to be fibbing. Such is the confusion in policy and investment circles right now over the course of inflation, output, jobs, financial prices and central bank policy that the next 3-6 months is likely impossible to predict with any conviction.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Shore News Network

Marketmind: The inflation conundrum

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. There’s no respite for global policymakers from the dreaded “I” word. They may have spent the greater part of the last two weeks reiterating their belief that high inflation is transitory, but markets remain wary of buying into that message. Hardly...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Stocks Mostly Rise As Fed To Begin Tapering But BoE Holds Fire

Global stock markets mostly rose Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve said it would start "tapering" its pandemic support programme, but the Bank of England opted to keep its gunpowder dry on possible policy moves for now. After some market players had been betting on an interest rate hike...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Investors buy post-Fed dollar dip, BoE sinks sterling

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar rebounded on Thursday, recovering after the Federal Reserve repeated it saw high inflation as transitory, while sterling dropped after the Bank of England unexpectedly kept interest rates on hold. The Fed announced on Wednesday a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120 billion in monthly...
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy