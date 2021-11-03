ARABIC STORYTIMES-ARABIC ALPHABET (Children) at Haskett Branch

The Royal British Columbia Museum in Vancouver announced last week that it would close sections of its First Peoples galleries, beginning this month. In January, the entire wing, located on the museum’s third floor, will close. The closure comes in response to calls by Indigenous activists to change how the museum discusses the colonization of British Columbia, privileging the stories of settlers over the Indigenous peoples who had long lived on the land.
“Decolonization of the museum’s galleries is important and long overdue,” said Daniel Muzyka, the museum’s acting CEO, in a statement. Closing the gallery, he added, is “necessary to...
