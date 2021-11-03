Victoria & Abdul

Deborah Ayorinde (“Them”) and Hugh Quarshie (“Stephen”) lead the cast of six-part Amazon Studio and ITV drama series “Riches,” production on which has commenced in London.
The series, created and written by Abby Ajayi (“How to Get Away With Murder”), is produced by Greenacre Films. It follows the exploits of the brash, super-successful, and wealthy Richards family. When Stephen Richards suffers a sudden medical emergency, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his life hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide.
Ayorinde stars as Nina, the estranged daughter of self-made millionaire, Stephen Richards, played by...
