CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Victoria & Abdul

By John Pigott
Grosse Pointe News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis movie really resonated with me. I’m an Anglophile and love all things English—especially when it comes to history. Before I launch into a review of this marvelous film, I’ll give you a brief primer about this time period. Queen Victoria was born in 1819 and ascended to the...

www.grossepointenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Review: 'Dear Memory,' by Victoria Chang

——— Many immigrant stories begin with trauma. The decision to leave behind one's country of birth is rarely a whim and more often a decision reached in the face of repression, imminent threat, or — in the case of my own parents — a sense that in their homeland, there was no future. For the children and grandchildren of immigrants, it can mean that learning more about "where we came from" means asking loved ones to retrieve memories they have no wish to revisit. It doesn't mean that there are not happy memories to be shared, but getting to them may mean excavating dark spaces.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie Lead Cast of Amazon Studios, ITV Drama Series ‘Riches’

Deborah Ayorinde (“Them”) and Hugh Quarshie (“Stephen”) lead the cast of six-part Amazon Studio and ITV drama series “Riches,” production on which has commenced in London. The series, created and written by Abby Ajayi (“How to Get Away With Murder”), is produced by Greenacre Films. It follows the exploits of the brash, super-successful, and wealthy Richards family. When Stephen Richards suffers a sudden medical emergency, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his life hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide. Ayorinde stars as Nina, the estranged daughter of self-made millionaire, Stephen Richards, played by...
TV SERIES
Variety

Zoya Akhtar to Direct ‘The Archies’ Comic Book Adaptation for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Comic book characters Archie Andrews and his friends are set for an Indian film version on Netflix. Acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will direct a coming-of-age, live action musical set in 1960s India based on the teenagers of Riverdale. The feature film adaptation of the Archie comics, which are hugely popular on the Indian subcontinent, will be produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. As revealed by Variety, plans for an Indian adaptation of Archie comics have been in motion since 2018. Akhtar’s 2019 music-themed film “Gully Boy” played at the Berlin Film Festival and was...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed
Person
Eddie Izzard
Person
Ali Fazal
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Adeel Akhtar
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Victoria Abdul#Indian
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
heatworld

Meghan Markle's strict house rules for Kate Middleton

It’s been nearly two years since the so-called fab four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have been in the same room together. But with the Cambridges planning a royal tour in America in the not-too-distant future, the Sussexes are hoping this could change. Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet in a Stunning Scarlet Gown

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are back on the red carpet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City on Wednesday. The event, which also featured high profile attendees such as Jon Bon Jovi, honors military veterans for the service and took place at the Intrepid Museum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Meghan Markle says despite ‘precedent amongst my husband’s family’ she wants to fight for paid leave

Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about her fight for paid family leave in the US, with the Duchess of Sussex claiming the right is a “humanitarian” issue rather than a political one.The duchess, who recently wrote a letter to Congress advocating for paid family leave and called Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to inquire about getting involved in the fight, discussed the topic during an appearance on The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, where she appeared in an all-black outfit adorned with a poppy pin.During the conversation, which was titled: “Minding The Gap” and included Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy