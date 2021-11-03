CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortenberry asks court to dismiss indictment

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is asking a federal judge to dismiss the indictment alleging he lied to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions to his reelection campaign because the charges should not have been brought in California. The Nebraska Republican is facing charges of lying to FBI...

News Channel Nebraska

Fortenberry wants trial delayed

Accused of lying to the FBI and facing up to 15 years in federal prison GOP Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is now asking that his trial be pushed back. Currently scheduled for December 14, Fortenberry—who insists he's not guilty and was setup by the government—is looking to delay the trial at least three months until mid-February.
TheDailyBeast

Queens DA Asks Court to Dismiss 60 Cases that Relied on Bad Detectives

Queens County Defense Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that she would be formally asking the Queens Supreme Court to wipe the cases of 60 defendants whose charges were based on witness statements from three former New York City Police Department detectives who have since been convicted of crimes including perjury and sexual abuse of an arrestee. In a press release, DA Katz said she became aware of “serious misconduct” by the former NYPD officers and committed her office’s Conviction Integrity Unit to do a full, intensive review of cases “in which the officers were the essential witnesses and take appropriate action.” All three detectives, Kevin Desormeau, Sasha Cordoba, Oscar Sandino, pleaded guilty and were terminated. “We cannot stand behind a criminal conviction where the essential law enforcement witness has been convicted of crimes which irreparably impair their credibility,” said DA Katz. “Vacating and dismissing these cases is both constitutionally required and necessary to ensure public confidence in our justice system.”
bloomberglaw.com

PDVSA Hacking Suit Dismissal Denied Supreme Court Scrutiny

A litigation trust’s effort to revive its lawsuit over an alleged hacking scheme that targeted Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA won’t go before the U.S. Supreme Court, the high court decided Monday. PDVSA U.S. Litigation Trust sought to challenge the Eleventh Circuit’s ruling that it failed to...
insideradio.com

Cumulus Asks Court To Dismiss Cadillac Jack’s Discrimination, Interference Claims.

Cumulus Media has asked a federal court to toss three of the main claims made by Cadillac Jack in his lawsuit against the company and grant the broadcaster a partial summary judgement. In a Nov. 2 filing in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, Cumulus calls “meritless” the claims of gender and sexual orientation discrimination and interference with business relationships made by the former “Kicks 101.5” WKHX-FM Atlanta morning man. It has asked the court to dismiss the three claims with prejudice meaning they can’t be refiled.
