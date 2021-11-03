CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booker Prize 2021: This year’s winning novel and previous top titles

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Damon Galgut has been announced as this year’s winner of the Booker Prize , taking the crown for his novel The Promise (£12.19, Amazon.co.uk ).

Set in South Africa, the novel explores the tribulations of a family living outside Pretoria, touching on themes of inheritance, legacy and change over four decades.

Chair of judges for the prize, Maya Jasanoff, said it “astonished us from the outset as a penetrating and incredibly well-constructed account of a white South African family navigating the end of apartheid and its aftermath”.

She added that “it offers moving insights into generational divides; meditates on what makes a fulfilling life – and how to process death; and explores the capacious metaphorical implications of ‘promise’ in relation to modern South Africa”. The judges all hoped that “it will resonate with readers in decades to come”.

Galgut’s deft and moving novel beat five other remarkable titles, offering a range of stories from voices of different ages and backgrounds.

Each of the books on this year’s shortlist provides an opportunity to be immersed in masterful storytelling.

In honour of the 2021 announcement, we take a look at The Promise and the previous five top Booker titles that preceded it, all of which showcase the power of the written word.

2021 winner: ‘The Promise’ by Damon Galgut, published by Chatto & Windus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQA1d_0clfNp6300

Examining a dysfunctional white South African family living on a farm, The Promise is set during four funerals across four decades and exposes the anguish at the centre of the characters’ lives. Galgut reinvents the role of the narrator here, shifting from traditional narration to directly addressing the reader – cleverly sliding between characters and in and out of personae. It’s said to be a convincing and heartfelt novel.

Jasanoff noted that the book “manages to pull together the quality of great storytelling and great ideas, with a remarkable attention to structure and literary style”. She added that “with every reading it reveals something new”, making it the ideal addition to any bookshelf.

2020 winner: ‘Shuggie Bain’ by Douglas Stuart, published by Picador

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lu1Uu_0clfNp6300

Set in the Eighties, this is the unforgettable story of young Hugh “Shuggie” Bain, who spends his pivotal years in run-down public housing in Glasgow. Exploring Thatcher’s politics, it’s a heartbreaking story of addiction and love. Portrayals of working-class families are so rarely seen in fiction, making Stuart’s all the more noteworthy.

It’s a story that is hard to forget – it’s intimate, challenging and compassionate. Margaret Busby, chair of the Booker judges in 2020, said it was “destined to be a classic”. It not only won the 2020 Booker Prize but was also crowned Overall and Debut Book of the Year at the British Book Awards .

2019 joint winner: ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ by Bernardine Evaristo, published by Penguin Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcTT0_0clfNp6300

Shortlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction in 2020 , Girl, Woman, Other follows the lives and loves of 12 black, British, cisgender and genderqueer women, illuminating modern British life. It's about personal struggle but also about love, sex, friendship, joy and mistakes. Evaristo’s powerful prose weaves through different times and places with compelling originality. This unique voice allows the reader to truly feel connected to the characters.

It took the crown in our guide to the best book club books , with our writer noting that it is a “sunny, electrifying, and artfully assembled book”, calling it “a thing of absolute wonder, at once recognisable and inspiring – and fantastic”. A must-read, then.

2019 joint winner: ‘The Testaments’ by Margaret Atwood, published by Chatto & Windus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHfb6_0clfNp6300

This eagerly anticipated sequel was published 35 years after Atwood’s seminal The Hand Maid’s Tale and answers questions that were left unanswered – notably, what happened to Offred? Critiquing gender politics, oppression and authoritarianism, this is a dystopian masterpiece you need to devour.

It, of course, featured in our review of the best Margaret Atwood books , with our writer noting that it “has cemented Atwood as a master of the speculative and dystopian novel”.

2018 winner: ‘Milkman’ by Anna Burns, published by Faber & Faber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCE0o_0clfNp6300

Set in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, Milkman is told by an 18-year-old unnamed narrator. While she reads 19th-century literature obsessively, she does not care much for the political turmoil that surrounds her and attempts to avoid the unwanted attention from a man many years her senior. Through short and arresting prose, it’s a tale of gossip and hearsay, silence and deliberate deafness. Expect to feel instantly immersed.

2017 winner: ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’ by George Saunders, published by Bloomsbury Publishing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f96vo_0clfNp6300

With the backdrop of the American Civil War, Lincoln in the Bardo unfolds over the course of a single night and is the story of president Abraham Lincoln’s grief after his 11-year-old son, Willie, dies. Set in a cemetery that’s populated by a teeming horde of spirits, Saunders crafts an emotionally powerful, heartbreaking and wildly imaginative story.

It featured in our review of the best novels of 2017 , with our writer praising how the author “effortlessly stitches together several divergent themes and stories without jeopardising any narrative robustness”.

2016 winner: ‘The Sellout’ by Paul Beatty, published by Oneworld Publications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkBc6_0clfNp6300

The first American author to win the prize, this novel is packed with surprising and galvanising satire on race relations in the US. When we first meet Beatty’s narrator, an unnamed Black man, he’s in front of the Supreme Court on charges for keeping a slave named Hominy and reintroducing segregation. What ensues is his account of the events that preceded this moment. It’s a powerful novel that will stay with you long after you’ve put it down.

In our guide to the best fiction books in 2016 , our writer described Beatty’s America as “self-consciously absurd, profane, violent, cruel – and funny”.

