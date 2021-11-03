CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Ruggs: Raiders star pictured in court in neck brace as speeds of 156mph revealed in deadly crash

By Graeme Massie
 6 days ago

Former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156mph seconds before the fiery DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Prosecutors say that the athlete was also twice Nevada ’s legal drink driving limit with a blood alcohol content of 0.161, according to Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman.

Mr Bauman told a judge in Las Vegas that Mr Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette was still traveling at 127mph when the airbag was deployed.

“I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure reportedly responded when told.

Prosecutors also say that a loaded gun was found in his car.

Mr Ruggs was behind the wheel of the power car when it collided with the victim’s Toyota RAV4 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Her car burst into flames and she was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog also died in the incident. She has not yet been publicly identified by authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Mr Ruggs remained on the scene after the crash, where he “showed signs of impairment”.

The Los Angeles Raiders announced on Tuesday night that Mr Ruggs had been released from the team.

Mr Ruggs and his girlfriend, who was in his car, were treated at a hospital for “serious” but non-life-threatening injuries, and he appeared in court wearing a neck brace and in a wheelchair.

He faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving that could see him sentenced to up to to 26 years in state prison if convicted.

The judge ordered that Mr Ruggs be held on $150,000 bail and that he wear an electronic monitoring device if released.

Mr Rugs will be back in court on 10 November.

He was selected 12th overall in the 2020 NFL draft after three years at the University of Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the NCAA championship as a freshman in 2017.

IN THIS ARTICLE
thejustice.org

Former NFL wide receiver kills person in high-speed car crash

DRUNK DRIVER: Rugg’s blood alcohol content was found to be twice the legal limit when he was taken into custody. Former Raiders Player Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph when he rear-ended another car, as reported to NPR by prosecutors in Las Vegas. Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, age 23, was killed. The accident took place in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas strip at 3:39 a.m. this past Tuesday, according to ESPN.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders release Henry Ruggs after fatal crash

The Raiders have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs, the club announced on Tuesday night. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in a fiery car accident that took the life of a 23-year-old woman early Tuesday morning. The Raiders made the announcement in a one-sentence statement...
LAS VEGAS, NV
