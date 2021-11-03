CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hester McFarland Solomon obituary

By Ann Casement
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Hester McFarland Solomon, a noted Jungian psychoanalyst, achieved her childhood goal of travelling the world

My friend, Hester McFarland Solomon, who has died aged 78, dedicated her professional life to the treatment of psychological illness, as a noted Jungian psychoanalyst of the developmental school. She rose to the heights of her profession as an analyst, author, teacher and administrator, and in 2007 became only the second female president of the International Association for Analytical Psychology (IAAP).

Hester was American by birth. She came from a modest background in New Haven, Connecticut, and was a war baby who started life in a garage, later upgraded to a log cabin on a hillside dotted with virgin forest. She was the elder of two children born to Emily Tutak, a nurse, and Orrin McFarland, who was in the building trade.

Hester was a top student at North Haven high school and dreamed of exploring the world. One of her teachers told her the gateway to that came through learning languages, particularly French. Although Hester gained a place at university, the family were unable to finance her so she took a secretarial job in New York City to try to attain her goal.

Having gained a full scholarship to study French at Tufts University in Massachusetts, she found her desire to spend her third academic year in France was thwarted by the cost of the airfare. She solved that by finding fellow passengers to pay for a chartered flight to Paris. She attended the Sorbonne and during that Christmas, on a trip to London to meet a friend, she met Jonathan Solomon, a civil servant. They were married in 1966.

Hester trained at the British Association of Psychotherapists, qualifying in 1977. She became a training analyst and chair of the Jungian training committee in 1986. Her responsibilities as chair of the ethics committee (2001-04), president elect (2004-07) and president of the IAAP took her frequently to its headquarters in Switzerland. She remained loyal, too, to her parent organisation, the British Association of Psychotherapists, subsequently the British Jungian Analytic Association (BJAA).

Her profound commitment to ethical practice was always apparent, and she achieved her youthful goal of travelling the world by working in South Africa, Latin America, Russia and China. In addition to this demanding work, she contributed to analytical psychology and, despite periodic bouts of ill-health, was chair of the BJAA from 2017 until shortly before her death; an outstanding example of dedication and endurance.

Her work as an author was brought together in her professional autobiography, The Self in Transformation (2007). Hester was a much respected and popular colleague with an infectious sense of fun.

The good fortune of meeting Jonathan led to what turned out to be a lasting, happy marriage. Throughout his illness with cancer, Hester was a devoted carer.

Jonathan died in 2000. She is survived by their son, Gabriel, and grandchildren, Moselle and Jonathan, and by her brother, Brian.

The Guardian

Somewhere You Feel Free: behind the making of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers

The album Tom Petty considered to be the best work of his career chronicled the most tumultuous period of his life. Between the summer of 1992 and the spring of 94, the stretch in which he recorded his classic album Wildflowers, Petty’s 22-year marriage to the mother of his two children fell apart, he fired the drummer with whom he had worked since his Heartbreakers band began nearly three decades before, and he left both the record company for which he recorded all of his hits and the producer who shaped some of his biggest ones. “He was blowing up every aspect of his life,” said Mary Wharton, who directed a new documentary set in that dense era, titled Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers. “From his personal life to his business life to his creative life, Tom was trying to figure out how to put things back together in a way that made sense to him in that moment.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I was told to kill the most magnificent creature I had ever seen

I am not a fan of bloodsports. But, growing up in posh, rural Northumberland in the 80s, it was expected that I would be. When my father, who grew up on Tyneside, moved to the country in the 70s, he rapidly began accepting invitations to pheasant shoots, as well as to grouse moors and fishing expeditions. He enjoyed the company, the sport and the hours spent out in the wild.
SCOTLAND
The Guardian

The government insists that I owe £583, but it won’t tell me why

Two months ago, I received a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) stating that I owed it £583.32. There was no explanation of how this “debt” arose, just details of how to repay. Initially, I thought it was a scam. I sent a recorded-delivery letter asking for a detailed explanation. More than a month later, another letter arrived from the DWP informing me that it had instructed my employer to deduct the money from my salary. I tried to ring the number on the letter, but couldn’t get through. How is it legal to accuse someone of owing money and enforce repayments without explanation?
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Cop26 is doomed, and the hollow promise of ‘net zero’ is to blame

“Make no mistake, the money is here, if the world wants to use it,” said Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor who today serves as UN climate envoy, while also representing an alliance of financiers sitting on a pile of $130tn worth of assets. So, what does the world want? If only humanity had the power to organise a global poll based on one-human-one-vote, such a species-wide referendum would undoubtedly deliver a clear answer: “Do whatever it takes to stop emitting carbon now!” Instead, we have a decision-making process culminating in the colossal fiasco currently unfolding in Glasgow.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

