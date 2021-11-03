CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Man Who Stabbed Macy's Employee After Stealing Perfume

By City News Service
 6 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police asked for the public's help today in finding a man who stabbed a Macy's security employee in the face after stealing some women's perfume at a store in Northridge.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, the suspect stole the perfume at the store at 9200 Shirley Ave., the Los Angeles Police Department said. A loss prevention employee approached the suspect, who produced a knife and cut the employee on the face, barely missing his eyes, police said.

The suspect was described as 22-25 years old, 6-feet tall and about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a ``Boss'' label on the front.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or identity was asked to call Devonshire Robbery Detective Barone at 818-832-0874, or contact LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

