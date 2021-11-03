Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd convicted by Orlando jury

After closing arguments Tuesday the jury quickly reached a verdict Wednesday in Markeith Loyd's murder trial in Orlando. Loyd was charged in the fatal shooting of police Lt. Debra Clayton four years ago outside a Walmart. After Loyd and the jury returned to the courtroom, the court clerk published the verdict.

"The defendant is guilty of first degree murder of a law enforcement officer."

Lt. Clayton was trying to arrest Loyd who was wanted for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. Loyd was convicted of that murder in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.

"Today's guilty verdict doesn't ease the pain that so many have felt from the loss of Lt. Debra Clayton nearly five years ago, but it can provide solace as justice will be served," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement.

The sentencing phase for the murder of Lt. Clayton will begin Saturday. Loyd could face the death penalty. The jury will remain sequestered.

Image courtesy Getty