When one of the themes of your speech is that the clock is at one minute to midnight and you have 60 seconds left to save the world, it’s not the best look to come on stage 30 minutes later than planned. Better late than never isn’t quite the message of Cop26. The time for dawdling has been and gone. Countries need to act now. But then maybe Boris Johnson and the other world leaders were experiencing the same problems getting into the Glasgow venue as all the other punters.

