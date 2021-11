Our founders really were brilliant. They foretold a day like today, where the federal government would overreach. They gave us a way to stop it. Article V of the U. S. Constitution allows the process where the Constitution can be altered. Under Article V, changes can be made by proposing an amendment or amendments, then ratification by the states. Congress can do it with a two-thirds vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or — and this is where “We the People” really get our say — by a convention of states called by two-thirds of the state legislatures. In other words, you and me.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO