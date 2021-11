Beyond Here dropped a rad new single and video on Friday and already my upcoming “post Halloween blues” are fading. This band has pushed themselves harder than most bands around and it’s paying off and then some. For one, the band is gaining a following and becoming one of the most respected bands in Nashville, but more than that they are writing music that matters. Someone once told me that songs and records are all that bands leave behind in the end. You won’t be around 100 years from now to explain the music so it’ll have to just stand for itself, and Beyond Here’s catalog so far is doing just that, standing for itself. Do yourself a favor and turn this up NOW.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO