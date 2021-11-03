Facebook to form New Zealand fund to support local publishers
(Reuters) - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday it would invest in New Zealand to promote up and coming news publishers and boost their digital capabilities, a month after the social media giant landed in hot water...
New Zealand's Ministry of Health has chosen Auckland-based IT services provider MATTR to create vaccination passes for both domestic and international use. In a statement, it said MATTR, which won a closed competitive tender process, will be the main technology provider for both passes. WHAT IT'S ABOUT. The agency last...
Ten publishers around the world, with U.S.-based Breitbart leading the pack, are overwhelmingly responsible for the climate disinformation circulating on Facebook, says a new report from the non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate. Russia Today and the Federalist Papers are two more of the “toxic ten” responsible for “nearly 70%...
Facebook may have changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, but that won’t end its troubles - nor efforts to rein in the social media company’s business practices. Lawmakers are pondering new ways to regulate Facebook, whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in 2019 that he welcomed new “rules governing the internet.” With that in mind, we asked three experts on social media, technology policy and global business to offer one specific action the government could take about Meta’s Facebook service.
Let users control more of their data
Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University
Social media sites like Facebook are...
BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said she fears the impact of the metaverse that the social media giant has rebranded to focus on delivering, saying the futuristic virtual reality world would force people to give up more of their personal information, be addicting and give the embattled company another monopoly in the online world. In […]
European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
China's satellite might have a companion. The U.S. Space Force has detected a mysterious object orbiting in parallel with China's new Shijian-21 spacecraft, according to an initial report from SpaceNews. And, since it might be moving under its own power, we're still not clear on what it is. But we...
Nov 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Wednesday she does not expect workers would quit if the No.1 U.S. automaker mandates COVID-19 vaccinations. "We have a great workforce. I don't see it as a walking off the job situation at all," Barra...
COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
One of the unintended consequences of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees has been protests and spiking resignation rates. But that's also true among companies that aren't required to mandate vaccines. Firms with fewer than 100 workers are not required to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations...
Rudy Takala writes at Mediaite about an interesting family feud involving a Democratic U.S. senator. Sen. Ron Wyden’s (D-OR) son took to Twitter on Sunday to take aim at his father’s proposed tax policies. “Why does he hate us / the American dream so much?!?!?!?!” Florida-based hedge fund manager Adam...
The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
Two German companies were exposed by German broadcaster ARD, and the Daily Welt am Sonntag to be supplying Chinese warship components were rapped by the UK. Their business was called illegal, and they should not make these components for Beijing's naval ships. Relations between China and Brussels are not perfect,...
