CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Barrick Gold digs deeper in Red Lake area, signs two earn-in agreements

By Vladimir Basov
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the companies' statements, Dixie Gold (TSX VENTURE: DG) has executed a definitive agreement with Barrick...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Aurion options its Silaskaira gold property in Finland to Kinross

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Under the terms of the agreement, Kinross can earn a 70% undivided interest in the Silaskaira property by...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Major gold miner Newcrest to acquire Pretium for $2.8 billion

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that under the transaction, Pretivm shareholders will receive consideration of C$18.50 per share, which represents...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrick Gold#Jack Gold#Rgld#Red Lake Gold#Great Bear Resources
kitco.com

Barrick Gold on track to hit top end of production targets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Thursday, ahead of the North American equity open, the world's second-largest gold producer reported adjusted net earnings of...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Barrick takes interests in Red Lake Gold, Dixie Gold projects in Ontario

Red Lake Gold’s (CSE: RGLD) shares soared on Wednesday after Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD) announced it had signed agreements with the company and Dixie Gold (TSXV: DG), both of which have gold projects in the Red Lake district, in northern Ontario. Investors flocked to Red Lake, pushing the...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Reuters

Barrick Gold quarterly profit dented by weak prices

(Reuters) -Miner Barrick Gold Corp on Thursday reported an 18% drop in third-quarter profit from the prior three-month period, weighed down by weaker gold and copper prices. Bullion has lost some of its appeal, with prices dipping from record levels hit at the start of the health crisis due to vaccinations and the reopening of the global economy, while copper prices have retreated from their 2021 highs on weak Chinese demand.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

BTU puts drilling focus on new Red Lake gold targets

BTU Metals Corp. [BTU-TSXV] on Wednesday said it has begun drilling the first Hiewall Lake targets on its Dixie Lake Halo Project, near Red Lake, Ontario. The announcement comes after BTU said it was planning to complete 2,200 metres of diamond drilling to test a host of new gold exploration targets identified by BTU’s technical team. The targets relate to areas of noted and interpreted alteration and sulphide mineralization often associated with gold mineralization in the area.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Osisko acquires royalties from Barrick Gold for $11.75 million

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, royalties include a 2% NSR royalty on the AfriOre and Gold Rim licenses...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Chile cuts forecast for mining investments to $69 bln through 2030

SANTIAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chile's state copper commission Cochilco said on Monday that the country should receive $68.9 billion in mining investments through the end of the decade, down 6.9% from the previous forecast as two projects were removed from the pipeline. Five new mining projects were added, Cochilco...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Adriatic Metals joins list of miners investing in the southeast Europe

This year China's Zijin Mining opened it operations in Serbia making the country Europe's second-largest copper producer. And Rio Tinto has committed $2.4 billion to the Jadar lithium-borates project, also in Serbia. Then there is Adriatic Metals (ASX:ADT), which is advancing its flagship Vares project in Bosnia & Herzegovina. Disclaimer:...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Mali industrial gold output on track to beat forecast, says ministry

BAMAKO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Industrial gold production in Mali, one of Africa's top producers of the precious metal, is expected to beat the 60.5 tonnes forecast for 2021, a mines ministry official said on Tuesday. Gold production from the 13 mines operated by major miners including Barrick Gold , B2Gold , Resolute Mining and AngloGold Ashanti stood at 47.1 tonnes by the end of September, the ministry said. "At the end of September industrial gold production stood at 47.1 tonnes, 2.6 tonnes more than the initial forecast for September, which was 44.5 tonnes," said Mamadou Sidibe, head of the mines ministry's audit and statistics department. "With this trend we are sure that the forecast for the year will be reached or even exceeded," Sidibe said, adding that strong production was usually expected during the last quarter of the year. Mali's industrial gold production in 2020 totalled 65.2 tonnes. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Trevali announces sale of Santander mine in Peru, shares down

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Under the terms of the agreement, Trevali will receive 10 million common shares of Cerro De Pasco, C$1...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: Biggest Gold-Buying Day of the Year Following the Festival of Diwali

The best performing precious metal for the week was spot gold, up 1.96%. Nomad Royalty Company has entered a gold stream with respect to Orion’s 40% interest in Greenstone Gold Mines, which operates the Greenstone Gold Project located in Canada. The company will make cash payments totaling $95 million for 5.9% of gold production attributed to Orion’s 40% interest in Greenstone until 120,333 ounces have been delivered, and 4.0% thereafter. Nomad will make ongoing payments equal to 20% of the spot gold price and, in addition, will make payments of $30 per ounce to fund mine-level ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) programs.
METAL MINING
Elko Daily Free Press

Barrick’s earnings drop in quarter

Barrick Gold Corp.’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, highlighted exploration potential for the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture in his presentation on the third quarter that showed that Barrick’s earnings were down from the 2020 quarter. Toronto-based Barrick posted adjusted net earnings of $419 million in the third...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

How Has The Surge In Gold Prices Affected Barrick Gold Stock?

Barrick Gold stock (NYSE: GOLD) has increased almost 8% in the last one month and has outperformed the S&P 500 which was up 5.5%. If you look at the change over the last one week and ten days, the stock has declined on both occasions (-2.2% and -3.2%, respectively). The rise in GOLD stock over the last one month period was driven by the strengthening of gold prices. Global gold price per ounce has gone up from $1,750 to over $1,796, up 2.6% in one month. The increase in price was mainly as a result of weakness in the dollar index. Additionally, a weak GDP growth number reported for Q3 2021, which was lower than expectation, is likely to weigh on the dollar further, thus providing strength to precious metals.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy