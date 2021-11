How can we positively impact the places we visit, be givers and not just takers? Maybe it's purchasing a souvenir by a local artisan instead of a mass-made object, or buying offsets for your flight, or volunteering an hour of your time on your next trip. As we emerge from the pandemic, our travel decisions will have more weight than ever—meaning the time to raise our consciousness is now. Consider this a guide to doing just that, with suggestions ranging from the unseen—exercising patience with fellow travelers—to the tangible, like making sure your dollars remain in the places you go. Ultimately, it's about taking steps both big and small to be the kind of person whose path you'd want to cross along the way.

