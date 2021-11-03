CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuclear Weapons

Closing the gender gap in nuclear security

By Colleen Walsh
Harvard Health
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’ve had similar experiences: entering a conference room filled almost entirely with men; being the only woman to take part in a panel discussion; getting judged more for their appearance than their expertise. Jenny Town recalled being told by a viewer who had seen an interview with her on...

news.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
msmagazine.com

The Media Gender Gap: Gender and Racial Inequality Persist in the Newsroom

Gender inequality in America’s newsrooms continues across all media platforms: Men overall receive 65 percent of news bylines and credits, while women receive 34 percent. People are often shocked when I tell them I probably got my first job in television because of a U.S. government incentive—the closest the U.S. has ever come to a quota system that tracked the numbers of women and minorities (at that time) who were hired by media companies operating with public licenses, such as local television and radio stations.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Much more has to be done to secure gender equality – but there is cause for hope

Character is destiny and the composition of this year’s UK-convened G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC) set the tone for our new report. The council was heavy on scientists.The UK fielded Professor – now Dame – Sarah Gilbert and she was joined by Dr Fabiola Gianotti, the director general of Cern, Dr Ritu Karidhal who is behind India’s Mars mission, professor of chemistry and biology Reiko Kuroda and Dr Denis Mukwege, Nobel Prize-winning gynaecologist.The discussions we had were pragmatic and evidence based. Dr Mukwege particularly brought to our attention the facts on the ground behind his plea for a more...
EDUCATION
NBC Miami

Op-Ed: Gender Gap in Pensions Is Real and Needs to Be Fixed

While the gender pay gap is well documented, women also face a pension gap compared to men. The pension gap is about 34% in the U.S., yet exists worldwide. The reason is clear: Less money earned, less contributed to the system. Women get paid less than men. In fact, it's...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Disarmament#Gender Stereotypes#National Security#Al Jazeera#Town#Zoom#The Belfer Center
communityjournal.net

How Leaders Can Close The Gender Equity Gap That Remote Work Is Widening

Gender bias in the workplace is a well-documented issue, with research showing women earn consistently less money than men and get fewer of the top leadership jobs. And now the new wave of remote working is magnifying gender gaps, a study shows. As companies continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and weigh the pros and cons of working from home versus returning to the office, they will need to be more cognizant of gender bias and find ways to address it, says Christena Garduno (www.mediaculture.com), chief executive officer of Media Culture.
SOCIETY
WLFI.com

Gender pay gap far from closing, pandemic partly to blame

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — On average, women in the U.S. earn 18% less than men according to business.org. This means November is effectively the first full month without pay for women in the U.S. due to the national pay gap. Indiana has the 44th smallest gender pay gap in...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Harvard Health

How close is China to becoming an economic superpower?

In 1921, Mao Zedong and 12 other young men met in Shanghai to found the Chinese Communist Party. In a recently published book, “From Rebel to Ruler: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party,” Tony Saich recounts the improbable story of how the party rose to power, maintained its rule through tumultuous times, and today is poised to lead the nation toward possible global dominance. The Daewoo Professor of International Affairs and director of the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School spoke to the Gazette about the party and its prospects.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
MTA
Harvard Health

Harvard Project examines federal COVID support to tribal nations

In a new policy analysis published by the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development (Harvard Project), researchers found that funding provided to tribal governments as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was “grossly inequitable and contrary to the policy objectives of Congress, the Biden Administration, and the Treasury Department itself.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UN skirts Taliban to pay Afghan health workers in test case

The United Nations has paid nearly $8 million in salaries to some 23,500 health workers across Afghanistan over the past month, bypassing the Taliban-run health ministry in a test case to inject much needed liquidity into a dire Afghan economy.The UN development agency UNDP and the Global Fund health aid organization teamed up to resurrect a program that had been funded by the World Bank until it suspended assistance when the Taliban ousted the Western-backed Afghan government in August.The United Nations has been struggling to get enough cash into Afghanistan to help deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people on...
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
securitymagazine.com

Closing the cybersecurity workforce gap

More than 260,000 cybersecurity professionals have joined the U.S. industry since 2020, according to new findings from the 2021 (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study from (ISC)², a nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals. The study has tracked the global Cybersecurity Workforce Estimate and Cybersecurity Workforce Gap annually since 2019. (ISC)² collected...
TECHNOLOGY
Futurity

Competition drives the gender pay gap? Maybe not

One theory for the gender wage gap in the United States is that women may be less competitive than men. New findings complicate that idea. Researchers find that women enter competitions at the same rate as men—when they have the option to share their winnings with the losers. The study...
EDUCATION
Brenham Banner-Press

As We Close Digital Divide, Mind the Cybersecurity Gap

(BPT) - When the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world as we know it, access to the internet became a necessity for work, school, health care and everyday life. According to a recent Pew Research Center report, 90% of Americans say the internet has been essential or important to them personally during the coronavirus outbreak.
INTERNET
papermag.com

The NFT Market Has a Gender Gap Issue

Be it fashion labels, viral videos or musicians — the NFT market is huge right now, as brands search for new ways to monetize in a post-pandemic world. But not everyone is benefiting equally according to a new study. If you've been paying attention to the world of NFTs, this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
biztimes.biz

Local officials discuss ongoing gender pay gap

Although the gap has narrowed in recent decades, local and national authorities say the fight for parity between male and female wages continues. A recent study from the small business advocacy website business.org analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the difference between women’s and men’s earnings for full-time, year-round workers in each state.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China’s growing nuclear arsenal feared giving Beijing military edge over the US

China is stepping up its nuclear weapons arsenal at a stunning pace. And one of its main aims is to gain a strategic advantage over the US in any future war over Taiwan.China’s leaders hope that by reaching a level of nuclear deterrence with the US, a future clash over Taiwan or in the South China Sea would remain strictly confined to conventional arms use, effectively depriving the US army of its advantage.The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has already built up a small nuclear triad, including strike capabilities that nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that could be launched from the land,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy