Kyler Murray (ankle) absent from practice

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday there was "no doubt" that quarterback Kyler Murray would be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Kingsbury said there was a possibility of Murray playing even if he didn't practice all week. "He has got...
The Arizona Cardinals have had to deal with a number of injuries already this year and, coming off their Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, might have to add quarterback Kyler Murray to the list of injured players. In the final drive of the game, according to FOX...
Dr. Selene Parekh breaks down the seriousness of Kyler Murray’s ankle injury. Last night on the final play of the drive for the Cardinals, Murray came up limping and looked like he hurt his ankle. The Fantasy Doctors Selene Parekh a foot/ankle surgeon from Duke University breaks down the injury.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were not spotted on the field for the open portion of practice on Friday. Murray missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday due to a left ankle injury he sustained during last week's 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The Cardinals are in a wait-and-see mode with their starting quarterback for Week Nine. Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in his Monday press conference that Murray is day-to-day with his ankle sprain. Kingsbury mentioned that the ankle is feeling better after having the weekend off. “We’ll see where it...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not participate in practice Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury last Thursday in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Murray did rehab work on his own during practice and is “progressing,” according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. “Taking it one day at a...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in a loss a week and some change ago to the Green Bay Packers. The timetable for his return is quite unclear to this point, but Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, during a radio appearance Friday, provided a fairly optimistic update.
The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice Thursday and put the pads on, but their injury report didn’t really change. There were no upgrades, but one player did get downgraded. For the second day in a row, quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice. The details of the...
Kyler Murray suffered an ankle injury toward the end of the Cardinals' loss to the Packers last week. While there seems to be optimism that the franchise quarterback won’t be sidelined for all that long, general manager Steve Keim made it clear that the organization will be more than cautious with the young signal-caller.
