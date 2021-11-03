CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Kyler Murray (ankle) absent from practice

fantasypros.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyler suffered an ankle injury in Week 8, but it is not believed to be...

www.fantasypros.com

Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray to Be a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. 49ers with Ankle Injury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday there was "no doubt" that quarterback Kyler Murray would be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Kingsbury said there was a possibility of Murray playing even if he didn't practice all week. "He has got...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Kyler Murray Injury? Is it a serious ankle injury?

Dr. Selene Parekh breaks down the seriousness of Kyler Murray’s ankle injury. Last night on the final play of the drive for the Cardinals, Murray came up limping and looked like he hurt his ankle. The Fantasy Doctors Selene Parekh a foot/ankle surgeon from Duke University breaks down the injury.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals have to have a long-term outlook for Kyler Murray’s ankle

While we wait to find out what is going on with Kyler Murray’s ankle, should know a bit more when the first injury report is released tomorrow, the Arizona Cardinals prepare for a big game against the San Francisco 49ers. A win on Sunday puts the Cardinals at 8-1, matching...
NFL
sanantoniopost.com

Cards' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins sit out practice

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were not spotted on the field for the open portion of practice on Friday. Murray missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday due to a left ankle injury he sustained during last week's 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray day-to-day with ankle sprain

The Cardinals are in a wait-and-see mode with their starting quarterback for Week Nine. Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in his Monday press conference that Murray is day-to-day with his ankle sprain. Kingsbury mentioned that the ankle is feeling better after having the weekend off. “We’ll see where it...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Report: Kyler Murray's Ankle Could Mean Missed Time

On Friday, Kliff Kingsbury said quarterback Kyler Murray was "sore" and that the Cardinals would see how he was handling his injury -- Murray said he was rolled up on at the end of the Packers game, limped off the field and was in a walking boot leaving the stadium -- next week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Kyler Murray could start vs. 49ers without practicing all week

So far this week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has not practiced with the team. However, he sounds like a quarterback who intends on starting on Sunday. Friday’s final injury report will be more telling, but it is almost certain that he will be officially listed as questionable for the game, no matter whether he gets a DNP for his Friday practice participation or whether he is limited.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s status after injuring ankle vs. Packers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is facing some uncertainty after injuring his left ankle during their Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. Murray was seen limping on the final drive of the game against the Packers, raising concerns that his injury is quite serious. After the game, he did mention he is fine, but latest reports indicate that doesn’t seem to be the case.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Kyler Murray playing today? Ankle injury has Cardinals QB questionable in Week 9

Kyler Murray suffered an injury on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. He’s now listed as questionable for today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and is shaping up as a true game-time decision. Is the Arizona Cardinals’ star QB available in Week 9? If he’s not, how should fantasy football managers handle the situation?
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Chandler Jones' Sacks, Kyler Murray's Ankle, And Friday Before The Niners

When Chandler Jones was sitting out with Covid, he turned on the TV to watch the Cardinals play the Browns. "Frustrating isn't the word I would want to use" the linebacker said. But that first game I missed, the Cleveland Browns game, when I saw how long Baker Mayfield was holding the ball, and me being a pass rusher … I was like 'Sheesh.'
NFL

