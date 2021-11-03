Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) designated to return from IR

Per Dan Duggan of the Athletic, WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) returned to Thursday practice for the Giants. (Dan Duggan on Twitter) Shepard was a late inactive in Week 7 as he seemingly took a step back leading up to the game but the fact that he is now practicing on Thursday for the Giants likely means he is on pace to play vs the Chiefs. It also helps that the Giants play on Monday night so Shepard will have an extra day to get ready and contribute to a WR group that desperately needs him. Given that WR's Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney did not practice on Thursday, Shepard could see even more targets than usual if he plays and be a borderline WR 1 for fantasy purposes.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO