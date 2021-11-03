Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) designated to return from IR

Week Ten of fantasy football is here, and this is now the time that we need to evaluate your chances of winning your dynasty league. If you are a top-three contender, it’s time to make a move and put yourself in a position to win your leagues. The whole point of playing is to win. Don’t be scared to make moves to put yourself in a place to win. If you find yourself not contending, you should trade your older assets that are still elite for picks. Do not clog the trade bait with lower-level assets who have no chance of helping teams compete. That makes everyone mad. Go in with genuine offers that help everyone in the league, including yourself.
Comments / 0