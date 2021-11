Data: Heartland Forward; Chart: Will Chase/Axios Colorado ranks among the top five most entrepreneurial states in the country, a Heartland Forward report released this week shows. Why it matters: A healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem can help sustain an area's economy by creating jobs, elevating standards of living and supporting other businesses.State of play: Only four other states — California, New York, Utah and New Jersey — outpace Colorado's entrepreneurial growth, per the Bentonville, Arkansas-based think tank. Heartland Forward is focused on improving economic performance in the 20-state region in the center of the U.S.Yes, but: Our home state ranks first...

