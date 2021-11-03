CURTIS HUMPHRIS JR.

Thurman Lee Curtis, 70, of Lancaster, left his earthly home on Thursday Nov. 4, 2021, while a patient of Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, KY. He was a native of Fayette County born July 19, 1951, to the late Harvey Young and Emma Frances Crawley Curtis. He was self employed and was known for his talent for laying tile. In his spare time he loved to fish, hunt, and watch UK sports He will be fondly remembered by his sisters Betty Lou Clark and Gladys Marie Aldridge, husband Rickey brother Donald Wayne Curtis, as well as 2 nephews, 2 nieces and many other extended family members and friends. There will be not services scheduled at this time. Cremation was chosen by his family in accordance with his wishes. “Now that I have come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, my soul has been set free….Miss me a little, but not for long”. Please sign Thurman’s guest book and leave a memory for his family at www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com. Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values nothing more than the trust and loyalty given to us to care for Thurman’s arrangements.

DANVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO