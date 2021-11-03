CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CURTIS HUMPHRIS JR.

Cover picture for the articleCurtis “Curt” Carlyle Humphris Jr. was born January 2, 1927, to Curtis Carlyle “Pop” Humphris and Margaret Louise “Polly” Eubank in Lexington in Stonewall Jackson’s early home. Attended by family, he passed Sept. 24, 2021, the day after his 68th wedding anniversary with his loving wife Carolyn D. (Wiley)...

Thurman Lee Curtis, 70

Thurman Lee Curtis, 70, of Lancaster, left his earthly home on Thursday Nov. 4, 2021, while a patient of Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, KY. He was a native of Fayette County born July 19, 1951, to the late Harvey Young and Emma Frances Crawley Curtis. He was self employed and was known for his talent for laying tile. In his spare time he loved to fish, hunt, and watch UK sports He will be fondly remembered by his sisters Betty Lou Clark and Gladys Marie Aldridge, husband Rickey brother Donald Wayne Curtis, as well as 2 nephews, 2 nieces and many other extended family members and friends. There will be not services scheduled at this time. Cremation was chosen by his family in accordance with his wishes. “Now that I have come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, my soul has been set free….Miss me a little, but not for long”. Please sign Thurman’s guest book and leave a memory for his family at www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com. Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values nothing more than the trust and loyalty given to us to care for Thurman’s arrangements.
Where is Curtis Edward Smith Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Murdaugh Saga’ is an episode that chronicles a twisted case that includes not only murder and mystery but also addiction, theft, and conspiracy, with Alex Murdaugh being at the front and center of it all. From being a member of one of the most renowned legal families in South Carolina to now finding himself in jail after being accused of financial offenses, Alex has experienced everything. However, the most shocking aspect is the suicide-for-hire scheme he allegedly orchestrated with Curtis Edward Smith. Thus, if you’re curious to know more about the latter, we’ve got you covered.
Is The Legendary Texas Chupacabra Dead?

Chupacabra sightings have been happening across Texas since the 1970s, but they may be coming to an end. Unless, of course, there are dozens of these bloodsuckers still lurking in our East Texas trees. Adventurous types in Texas have been looking for mysterious creatures for years, and it can be...
Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
Stonewall Jackson
If the Rittenhouse Trial was Local, Here’s the Law

Many folks have been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial regarding the events in Kenosha Wisconsin. The video below is a refresher of what happened. I would imagine the laws on self-defense are different in every state. What if the Rittenhouse shooting had taken place in the state of Washington? This trial is not really talking about the stand-your-ground law or the defense of property, which does not allow deadly force. It's about the use of deadly force in self-defense.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery In Missouri Will Chill You To The Bone

Cemeteries provide comfort for those who have been left behind, offering us a way to spend reflective moments with loved ones. Many people, in fact, find solace in the peacefulness that envelops the cemetery grounds. However, some cemeteries, like this haunted cemetery in Missouri, also tell tales of the paranormal, of restless residents who reach out to visitors in frustration, in anger, or from loneliness.
Curtis Johnson joins WSAZ News team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – We have a new on-air member of our team to introduce. Curtis Johnson serves viewers as the investigative/political reporter for WSAZ NewsChannel 3, along with its sister stations WVVA-TV in Bluefield, W.Va., WTAP-TV in Parkersburg, W.Va., WDTV-TV in Bridgeport, W.Va., and WHSV-TV serving areas of West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.
Curtis Harding: Explore

From Curtis Harding’s new album, If Words Were Flowers (out Friday, 5 November), comes another soulful, psychedelic track. With horns, spacey synths and a groovy bass line, “Explore” possess a smoky, lounge energy that’s buoyed by Harding’s vulnerable but debonair vocals. The Atlanta-based artist also announced a 2022 tour that will see him visiting cities in the US, UK and Europe.
Cub Center Chats by Pat Curtis

Hang on to your hats! This blustery weather may send that nob-topper into the next county if you don’t hold on tight. You lightweights might want to stuff your pockets with a bunch of rocks to keep yourselves upright against those 25- 40 mph winds. Poor Valorie Mahler almost lifted off into the wild blue yonder while delivering several trash bags full of decorations into the Center this week. If you cowboys see her flying by, whip out the ole lasso and pull her back to good old terra firma.
