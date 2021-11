Illinois lawmakers have wrapped up their fall veto session by approving new congressional district maps, largely along party lines. The final version of the map was unveiled just hours before the final vote. Late revisions made changes to districts in the Chicago suburbs. The approved map keeps Congressman Rodney Davis’s home in a safe Republican district, while drawing Congressman Darin LaHood into a potential primary against another GOP incumbent, Adam Kinzinger. And neither Davis nor LaHood would represent Springfield, which would fall in a new Democratic-leaning 13th District that stretches from Champaign to the Metro East.

