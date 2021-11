PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Those who served say the Veterans Day parade in downtown Pittsburgh always gives them a special feeling, especially this year. Marching to the beat of drums with American flags brought back wartime memories for many veterans on Thursday. “I’m proud as can be. I served in the 82nd Airborne Division. I jumped out of an airplane 27 times like I was nuts or something,” said Michael Murphy, the deputy commander of the Pennsylvania American Legion. (Photo Credit: KDKA) For Murphy, the memories are crystal clear. He said experiencing the parade is an important time for him. “We did not have a...

