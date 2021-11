It may go down as the greatest high school football game almost nobody saw. In front of what appeared to be maybe 600 fans, Farragut and Science Hill staged a dramatic back-and-forth affair Friday night that came down to a 2-point conversion in the second overtime period. When the official raised his arms, the Admirals escaped Tipton Stadium with a 57-56 victory over the Hilltoppers in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO