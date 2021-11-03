CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birding at the refuge – November

thewakullanews.com
 6 days ago

Last week at St. Marks National Wildllife Refuge, I walked down a narrow beach on a falling tide. A half-moon shining in a clear night sky cast my shadow on fiddler crabs as they scurried out of my way. At first light I turned back toward the Lighthouse, searching...

www.thewakullanews.com

Comments / 0

vineyardgazette.com

Birds and Caterpillars

Is there a connection between invasive plants and declining songbird populations? Well, most songbirds depend on caterpillars for the vast majority of their breeding season food. The tiny Carolina chickadees, which are slightly smaller than our black-capped chickadees, feed their young between 350 and 570 caterpillars per day. Larger songbirds will consume more than that. These caterpillars live on a select group of native plants that they have been associated with for thousands of years, including oaks, cherries and willows.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Block Island Times

Hunting at Block Island National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continues to offer hunting opportunities at the Block Island National Wildlife Refuge this season. White-tailed deer hunting is offered at Beane Point, Sandy Point, Grove Point, and Wash Pond, with some season and weapon restrictions. Approximately 133 acres are open to white-tailed deer hunting,...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
providenceonline.com

Exploring Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge with Kids

Get There: Turn south from Putnam Pike / Route 44 onto Sanderson Road. The parking lot is the second driveway on your left. Fee: None, but consider becoming a member to support the refuge. Treat Yourself: Scoops, just a mile east on Route 44, serves seasonal ice cream, frozen yogurt,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
nachicago.com

Bird Watchers Rejoice

The Illinois Audubon Society has received a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation in support of native habitat restoration at the 17-acre 770 Westleigh Preserve owned by Lake Forest Open Lands, in Lake County, to advance the partnership between Illinois Audubon Society, Lake-Cook Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and Lake Forest Open Lands. The undeveloped preserve was acquired in 2007 by Lake Forest Open Lands and adopted as a stewardship site by the Lake-Cook Chapter in early 2020.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
State
Tennessee State
ijpr.org

Migrating birds skip dry Klamath refuges, disrupting annual migration

Just off Stateline Highway, about 100 feet into California from the Oregon border, Klamath National Wildlife Refuge Manager Greg Austin stands on the edge of a marsh. There are flocks of mallards and some geese, but as one of America’s main stopovers for migratory birds, this wetland is almost completely dry this year.
ANIMALS
Bluegrass Live

9 wildlife refuges closed at Lake Between the Lakes

Nine wildlife refuges at Lake Between the Lakes National Recreation Area have closed until next year, officials said. Signs or buoys mark areas closed to activities that include hunting, fishing and boating. The areas will reopen on March 15, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday in a statement. The closures...
LIFESTYLE
radionwtn.com

LBL Closes Nine Wildlife Refuges For Season

Land Between the Lakes, Ky/Tenn. — Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has closed nine wildlife refuges to human entry and all activities including hunting, fishing, and boating. These areas will remain closed through March 15, 2022. Closed areas are marked with buoys or signs. The wildlife refuge closures...
SCIENCE
Great Bend Tribune

Celebration of Cranes coming to Quivira refuge

STAFFORD COUNTY — Audubon of Kansas (AOK) will host its 4th annual Celebration of Cranes event Nov. 5-6, at the Hudson Community Center and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge (QNWR). This event offers self-guided tours that begin in Hudson, with maps of locations most likely to have migrating Sandhill Cranes and...
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Person
Robin
chinookobserver.com

Birding: Look for birds that give a hoot!

Owls are called raptors or birds of prey. They have keen eyesight, sharp talons and curved bills which helps them in their hunt for a tasty snack or a full meal deal. The field checklist of birds for the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and the Peninsula lists nine species of owls. The long-eared owl has been recorded, but is rare in our area in every season, and snowy owls are considered accidental. They wander into our area in the winter from their usual haunts further north.
ANIMALS
The Daily News Online

Feathered Friends: Watch for these November birds

In the birding world, November generally isn’t real active or exciting. The weather can range from wintery to pleasant. We and the birds are hoping for the pleasant end of the range which it appears to be during the second week of November. If you have your bird feeders going...
WYOMING, NY
tulsapeople.com

'These beautiful birds'

A few years ago, Tulsan Joe Glyda fell into a creative funk. He had finished teaching a class at Photoshop World in Las Vegas when he realized he should take his own advice and started a self-assignment to get those creative juices flowing again. His father was a Navy veteran...
ANIMALS
kswo.com

Wildlife Refuge donating more than 100 bison

WICHITA MOUNTAINS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is getting ready to do their annual donation of surplus bison. Each year the refuge gets rid of excess bison, though they were unable to last year because of the Covid-19 This is in support of the 2020 Bison Conservation...
ANIMALS
NBC San Diego

Watch: Mountain Lion Stares Down Hikers on Calif. Trail

Tense moments during a face-to-face mountain lion encounter were caught on camera on a Southern California hiking trail. Mark Girardeau, who monitors wildlife cameras in the area, was hiking Friday afternoon with a companion in Orange County when he noticed a flash of brown that turned out to be a mountain lion running up a hill toward them. They found themselves about 10 feet from the big cat, which stopped and stared at the hikers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thewakullanews.com

State record for butterfly peacock bass

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) fisheries biologists certified a new state record butterfly peacock bass weighing 9.11 pounds and measuring 23 5/16 inches long, caught by angler Felipe Prieto from Hialeah. Prieto was fishing after work and caught the fish on live bait in a Broward County lake. This new catch supersedes the previous state record of 9.08 pounds that has stood for almost three decades since 1993.
ANIMALS
KLTV

Injured bird rehabilitated, released in Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A bird of prey who calls Texas home this time of year was recently rehabilitated and released back into its habitat at Hagerman Friday afternoon. A North Texas rehab facility for birds of prey recently took in their first Northern Harrier as a rescue. Now they’re releasing her back into the wild.
SHERMAN, TX
humaneanimalrescue.org

Larry Bird

Location: HAR North, Cat Adoption, Cage 15 (Metal) North Campus. Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tues. – Fri. from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekends are by appointment only.
ANIMALS
KXAN

November bird forecast

Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon. Look What the Wind Blew In!. Southbound birds are coming our way, helped along by...
AUSTIN, TX
pugetsound.edu

Birds on the Brain

Q: Avian ecology and conservation are your specialties. Why birds?. They kind of found me. When I went to college, I was interested in marine ecology and conservation, specifically marine mammals. I had an opportunity as a freshman to do research on storm-petrels, these tiny seabirds that weigh around an ounce and spend most of their lives on the open ocean. Prior to that experience, I had never thought intentionally about seabirds as marine organisms and hadn’t appreciated much about their unique natural history. My immersion into the realm of birds generally, and seabirds specifically, that summer opened up a whole world for me. I became enamored with seabirds.
TACOMA, WA
kswo.com

Wildlife Refuge relocates popular tree from habitat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you might have passed by the popular Dead Tree. That landmark has been relocated due to damage caused by people and cars. Wichita Mountains Park Ranger Quinton Smith said they had...
LAWTON, OK
thewakullanews.com

Daris Howard: Picture hunting

Bill, a friend of mine from Nebraska, works for a newspaper there. He shared a story that occurred around this time of year. Bill’s assignment at the paper is to follow up on any story that is called in. He specializes in photography, so he is always assigned to ones that might have a good picture involved. One day a call came to the paper about a flock of Sandhill cranes.
ANIMALS

