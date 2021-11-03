Birding at the refuge – November

Q: Avian ecology and conservation are your specialties. Why birds?. They kind of found me. When I went to college, I was interested in marine ecology and conservation, specifically marine mammals. I had an opportunity as a freshman to do research on storm-petrels, these tiny seabirds that weigh around an ounce and spend most of their lives on the open ocean. Prior to that experience, I had never thought intentionally about seabirds as marine organisms and hadn’t appreciated much about their unique natural history. My immersion into the realm of birds generally, and seabirds specifically, that summer opened up a whole world for me. I became enamored with seabirds.

