Spring-blooming roses put on a spectacular show early in the season, expending the same amount of energy in their single bloom period that other roses put into theirs over the span of a year. Of course, that means they are just green during the summer, but that is part of why they are so great. After they finish flowering, I cut them back, fertilize them, and use them as a backdrop for other plants until next spring. There is no more fertilizing and no need to deadhead. So what if the grasshoppers eat a few holes in the leaves? They are just background greenery.

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO