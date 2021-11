Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Marine career revamp. The Marine Corps has a new plan to retain more Marines, in an effort to maintain an experienced force as it prepares to compete in a more complex world, Defense One reports. Commandant Gen. David Berger said Marines need to be seen for their talents and not as inventory to be placed in jobs.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO