The Worldwide LED Driver Industry Is Estimated To Reach $12.25 Billion By 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Driver Market by Luminaire Type Supply Type Component, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collision avoidance sensor market size was valued at $4.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.

A collision avoidance sensor is a pre-crash detector device, which is usually used in adaptive cruise control (ACC), forward collision warning system (FCWS), blind spot detection (BSD), lane departure warning system (LDWS), night vision (NV), parking assistance, autonomous emergency braking, and others, to prevent or reduce the severity of a collision.The growth of the global collision avoidance sensor market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as surge in sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs), high-end luxury vehicles, and utility vehicles. In addition, rising improvements in the fields of the camera, boosts the overall market growth. However, cyclic nature of automotive sales and production acts as a major restraint of the global collision avoidance sensor industry. On the contrary, rise in the automotive safety norms, and installing advanced driver assistance system in passenger cars is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the collision avoidance sensor industry.The global collision avoidance sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology, function type, application, industry vertical, and region. By technology, the market is classified into radar, camera, ultrasound, lidar, and others. Depending on function type, the market is categorized into adaptive, automated, monitoring, and warning. The application covered in the study include adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot detection (BSD), forward collision warning system (FCWS), lane departure warning system (LDWS), parking assistance, night vision (NV), autonomous emergency braking, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is classified into automotive, rail, marine, aerospace & defense, and others.Region wise, the collision avoidance sensor market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The key players operating in the market include Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saab AB, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc. Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. KEY FINDINGS2.1.1. Top impacting factors2.1.2. Top investment pockets2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.3. PATENT ANALYSIS3.3.1. By region (2020-2030)3.3.2. By applicant3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Rise in adoption of energy-efficient lighting .3.4.1.2. Increase in the development of programmable LED drivers3.4.1.3. Increase in adoption of smart infrastructure in developing regions3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. High cost for the installation3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Emergence of IoT enabled lighting solutions3.5. COVID IMPACT3.5.1. Impact on market size3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.5.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.5.4. Parent industry impact3.5.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact3.5.5.1. Limiting cuts to R&D expense3.5.5.2. Focusing on next-generation products3.5.5.3. Shifting toward agile supply chain model3.5.6. Opportunity window CHAPTER 4: SMART IRRIGATION MARKET, LUMINAIRE TYPE4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. DECORATIVE LAMPS4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. REFLECTORS4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. TYPE A LAMP4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. OTHER4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: LED DRIVER MARKET, BY SUPPLY TYPE5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. CONSTANT CURRENT5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. CONSTANT VOLTAGE5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: LED DRIVER MARKET, BY COMPONENT6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. DRIVER IC6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. DISCRETE COMPONENTS6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. OTHERS6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: LED DRIVER MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. RESIDENTIAL7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. COMMERCIAL7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.4. INDUSTRIAL7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: LED DRIVER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE9.1. INTRODUCTION9.1.1. Market player positioning, 20199.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES9.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year9.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development9.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company9.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD9.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES10.1. AC ELECTRONICS10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Key executives10.1.3. Company snapshot10.1.4. Product portfolio10.2. AMS OSRAM10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Key executives10.2.3. Company snapshot10.2.4. Operating business segments10.2.5. Product portfolio10.2.6. R&D expenditure10.2.7. Business performance10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments10.3. HATCH LIGHTING10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Key executives10.3.3. Company snapshot10.3.4. Product portfolio10.4. MACROBLOCK, INC.10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Key executives10.4.3. Company snapshot10.4.4. Product portfolio10.4.5. R&D expenditure10.4.6. Business performance10.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments10.5. MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC.10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Key executives10.5.3. Company snapshot10.5.4. Operating business segments10.5.5. Product portfolio10.5.6. R&D expenditure10.5.7. Business performance10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments10.6. MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. (ATMEL CORPORATION)10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Key executives10.6.3. Company snapshot10.6.4. Operating business segments10.6.5. Product portfolio10.6.6. R&D expenditure10.6.7. Business performance10.7. ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION (ONSEMI)10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Key executives10.7.3. Company snapshot10.7.4. Operating business segments10.7.5. Product portfolio10.7.6. R&D expenditure10.7.7. Business performance10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments10.8. ROHM CO., LTD. (ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR)10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Key executives10.8.3. Company snapshot10.8.4. Operating business segments10.8.5. Product portfolio10.8.6. R&D expenditure10.8.7. Business performance10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments10.9. SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. (CREELED, INC.)10.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Key executives10.9.3. Company snapshot10.9.4. Operating business segments10.9.5. Product portfolio10.9.6. R&D expenditure10.9.7. Business performance10.10. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Key executives10.10.3. Company snapshot10.10.4. Operating business segments10.10.5. Product portfolio10.10.6. R&D expenditure10.10.7. Business performance10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxsp1w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-led-driver-industry-is-estimated-to-reach-12-25-billion-by-2030--301415548.html

SOURCE Research and Markets