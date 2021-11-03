CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Housing for Everyone

twincitieslive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is both National Homelessness Awareness month, and the month that we celebrate our Veterans. TCL...

www.twincitieslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chesire Herald

A Little Something For Everyone At Fair

I just wanted to thank Fiona Pearson, Karen Schnitzer, and members of the Coalition of Sustainable Cheshire for an educational, enjoyable, and enlightening day for the first-ever Cheshire Sustainability Fair. Nothing was overlooked in the combined noble efforts, even with the inclusion of Jennifer Dillon and her yoga class. I...
CHESHIRE, CT
noambramson.org

Everyone Deserves a Happy Thanksgiving

Thank you to Stop and Shop for a generous donation of 1,200 turkeys to HOPE Community Services and Feeding Westchester. And thank you also to the NRPD and New Rochelle’s Parks & Rec staff for helping to transport the birds. Everyone deserves a Happy Thanksgiving, and this donation will make a difference to many families in our city and region.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing First#Homelessness#Veterans#Eyewitness News
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
bobvila.com

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Vax the kids? A bitter dispute for separated couples

Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old executive recruiter from Illinois, expects his former wife to take him to court over vaccinating their two children against Covid-19. For Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois, approval of vaccines for children is a major relief.
KIDS
twincitieslive.com

Saving for Future Generations with Sheletta

After Sheletta saw how her son Andrew handled his first McDonald’s paycheck, she realized she had not taught her son how to save his money. Inspired by the realization, Sheletta decided it’s time to teach us how to save our own money. Sheletta is hosting a free “Saving for the...
KIDS
twincitieslive.com

Chu Vision

As we get older, many people have to reach for their reading glasses to see. Dr. Ralph Chu from Chu Vision Institute has an alternative solution. “Presbyopia” is a progressive condition that reduces your eyes ability to focus on near objects. Now, there is an eye drop called Vuity that improves near vision without affecting distance. It uses the eye’s own ability to reduce pupil size which improves near vision and lasts for six hours.
HEALTH
twincitieslive.com

Veteran’s Home Bathroom Makeover

Minnesota Rusco is honoring veterans on Veteran’s Day by giving them a beautiful bathroom makeover. Minnesota Rusco teamed up with MACV, a non-profit organization that works to end veteran homelessness. Minnesota Rusco is having a Veterans Day Sale. Get 36 months intrest free financing through Thursday, November 11th.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy