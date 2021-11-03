CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE - Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences: the 2021 Raymond James Insurance Conference on November 9, 2021 and the Gearing up for the New Normal: A Virtual Best Ideas Conference by MKM on November 17, 2021. Both events are virtual.

Carl Hess, Willis Towers Watson's President and Future CEO, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James Insurance Conference at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021 and the Gearing up for the New Normal: A Virtual Best Ideas Conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com. Additionally, a replay of the conference presentations will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW ) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 46,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT INVESTORSClaudia De La Hoz | claudia.delahoz@willistowerswatson.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cara Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, today announced that Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November:
STAMFORD, CT
The Press

23andMe to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) ("23andMe"), a leading consumer genetics and research company, announced today that management will be presenting at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:. Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 11 at 12:10 pm ET. Piper Sandler 33rd...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vivint Smart Home Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss results for third quarter 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its third quarter 2021 results and post presentation slides in the investor relations section of its website at www.vivint.com before the open of the financial markets on November 15, 2021.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

General Electric Stock Soars On Plans to Split Iconic Group Into Three Companies

General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report shares soared higher Tuesday after the industrial group unveiled plans to split into three separate companies, marking one of the most significant changes in the industrial giant's 130-year history. General Electric will form three different companies -- focusing on energy,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Watson
TheStreet

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Upcoming 4th Annual Blockchain And Digital Assets Summit

NEW YORK , Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") - a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) - Get Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Class A Report - today announced its fourth annual Blockchain and Digital Assets Summit, focusing on the evolution of blockchain technology and the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, to be held on November 18. The online conference will feature a high-profile group of companies leading the ongoing development of the blockchain ecosystem, including Fidelity Digital Assets, Bakkt (BKKT) , Bullish, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) - Get SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP. Report, Voyager, and EQONEX Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Piedmont Lithium Releases Updated Corporate Presentation For November 2021

Piedmont Lithium Inc., ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading developer of lithium hydroxide production to enable the North American electric vehicle supply chain, today released a new Corporate Overview Presentation. The updated presentation includes information addressing overall market conditions, lithium supply and demand projections from industry analysts, pricing trends, as well as a status update on Piedmont's multiple resources in North Carolina, Quebec, and Ghana.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Leo Holdings III Corp Announces Teleconference Details For Extraordinary General Meeting And Special Meeting To Approve Business Combination With Local Bounti

NEW PROVIDENCE, THE BAHAMAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII) (" Leo"), today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and New York authorities, Leo is strongly encouraging that shareholders attend the extraordinary general meeting of Leo's shareholders, which will be held at 9:00 a.m., New York City Time on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 (the " Extraordinary General Meeting") to consider and vote on, among other proposals, a proposal to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the " Merger Agreement"), dated as of June 17, 2021, by and among Leo, Longleaf Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation, Longleaf Merger Sub II, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and Local Bounti Corporation, a Delaware corporation (" Local Bounti") and the transactions contemplated thereby (the " Business Combination") and public warrant holders attend the special meeting of Leo's public warrant holders will be held at 9:30 a.m., New York City Time on Tuesday November 16, 2021 to consider and vote on, among other proposals, a proposal to amend certain provisions of its outstanding warrants (the " Special Meeting"), by teleconference rather than in person.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Presto, A Leading Provider Of Restaurant Labor Productivity Technologies, To Be Publicly Listed Through A Merger With Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VTAQ)

Presto, a leading provider of restaurant labor productivity technologies, and Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. ("Ventoux") (VTAQ) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Presto becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the combined company (the "Company") at an estimated pro forma equity value of approximately $1 billion. Upon closing, the Company will be renamed Presto Technologies, Inc. and expects to list its common stock on Nasdaq.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wltw#Willis Towers Watson Plc#Mkm#Investor Relations#Willistowerswatson Com
TheStreet

BELLUS Health To Participate In Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that Roberto Bellini, BELLUS Health's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming healthcare investor conferences.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Castle Biosciences To Present At The Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics And Digital Health & Services Forum

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company applying innovative diagnostics to inform disease management decisions and improve patient outcomes, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, and Frank Stokes, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present a company overview at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MICT, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Monday, November 15, 2021; Company To Hold Conference Call And Provide Corporate Update At 8:30 AM ET

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the "Company"), announces today it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021 before the market opens. Management will then host a conference call on Monday, November 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

VTG Hires Naval Sea And Air Systems Executive Rick Sabol As Senior Vice President

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced today that it has hired Rick Sabol as senior vice president. In this new role, Sabol will oversee a growing portfolio of U.S. Navy support programs, including VTG's recently won Navy Strategic Systems Programs prime contract to provide engineering services for the Navy's hypersonic strike capability.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

Succession Resource Group Wins Three 2021 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Resource Group, Inc. (SRG), a Portland-based succession consulting firm, is proud to announce that it was nominated and won three 2021 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries awards. Succession Resource Group, a Portland-based succession consulting firm, won three 2021 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries awards. SRG has won the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AVEO Oncology Announces Participation At Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO), a commercial stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:. Stifel 2021 Healthcare ConferenceDate: Monday, November 15Time: 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. 4 th Annual Evercore ISI Healthconx ConferenceDate: Tuesday, November 30Time: 12:35 p.m....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Theseus Pharmaceuticals To Participate Virtually In Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX) ("Theseus"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that Tim Clackson, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Theseus, will participate in a virtual fireside chat for the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 16-19, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

BeyondSpring Appoints Commercial Leader Mark Santos To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "BeyondSpring") (BYSI) - Get BeyondSpring Inc. Report, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mark Santos, RPh, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Santos has over 30 years of executive experience across the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Pharma Strategy & Contracting at OneOncology. He was President of ION Solutions, the leading GPO in the U.S., from 2011 to 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Smart Building Pioneer Brivo To Become Publicly Traded Company Through Merger With Crown PropTech Acquisitions

Brivo, Inc., the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, and Crown PropTech Acquisitions (CPTK) ("Crown"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Brivo becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $808 million. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Brivo, and its Class A common stock is expected to be listed under the ticker symbol "BRVS." This strategic business combination will enable Brivo to leverage Crown's experience and relationships as an owner and operator of commercial real estate to accelerate market expansion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tremor International To Present At The RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, And Telecom Conference

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video and Connected TV ("CTV") advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, will participate at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom (TIMT) Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. A webcast will be held on November 17, 2021 at 3:20PM EST, and will be archived on the Company's website, Tremor IR.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DigitalBridge To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In November 2021

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:. November 9-11: Nareit's, REITWorld: 2021 Annual Winter Gathering. The Company will be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference. November 10: AGL Virtual Summit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
65K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy