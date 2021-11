Photographer Roman Robroek is best known for his enchanting images showcasing the decaying beauty of abandoned places. Drawn to urban landscapes that were once centers of life but are now left to erode and crumble, he travels the world searching for unique settings to capture. For Robroek, “the forgotten holds a very special sort of fascination. Decay, where once was luxury. Stillness in places that were bursting with life.” And after years of photographing forgotten sites—from the abandoned city of Chernobyl to the bowels of old European theaters and once-luxurious palaces—he has now compiled a collection of his most stunning images into a new book titled Oblivion.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 DAYS AGO