LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Jordan Fisher / Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Lauren London guest hosted the latest episode of Red Table Talk alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris and considering the actress’ last two years, discussing boundaries is a prime topic.

In the new episode, London discusses the struggle of saying no, issues with co-dependency, anxiety, and more. Plus, best-selling author and popular therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab shares the five types of key boundaries: emotional, material, physical, sexual and intellectual.

“For me, setting boundaries is new. When I was younger, I was okay with being in conflict about my boundaries, but now as I got older I’m like, ‘Ooh there’s a way to say things,’ and learning how to have peaceful boundaries,” London says early in the episode.

Jada opened up about her own issues with setting boundaries, saying, “With me, I get angry if you make me set a boundary. I get angry at you. Isn’t that crazy? So now you’re putting me in a position that I gotta tell you to, like, give me 50 feet. You couldn’t see that? I definitely realized that it is a huge weakness of mine and has definitely played into a lot of relationship issues.”

You can watch the full episode below.

1.

1 of 10

2.

2 of 10

3.

3 of 10

4.

4 of 10

5.

5 of 10

6.

6 of 10

7.

7 of 10

8.

8 of 10

9.

9 of 10

10.

10 of 10

Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com