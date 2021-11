First United Methodist Church Plano recently issued the following announcement. The United Methodist Church of Plano together with Plano American Legion Auxiliary Post #395 is inviting all veterans and their families to a Soup and Bread Luncheon on Thursday, November 11, 11:30 am, at the church at 219 N. Hale Street in Plano. We wish to honor the service of veterans, their families, and anyone active in the military. The luncheon is free and is open to veterans and their families residing in the Plano School District #88. Please call the church office on 630-552-3700 or Cindy on 630-552-1191 for more information.

PLANO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO